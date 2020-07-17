226 KEATS COURT

Amenities

Must see this completely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located in Terrestria community in Sicklerville, NJ. Conveniently located to Philadelphia, AC Expressway & Rt. 42. The 2,396.70SF townhouse features numerous upgrades. New forced air heating system and central A/C unit. The cozy living room is highlighted with a fireplace, laminated flooring, and recess lighting with a new slider for access to the deck. Laminated flooring and wainscoting ascent the dining room. The basement is finished with new carpet and recess lighting. The basement has unlimited potential for entertainment. A new hot water heater, upgraded HVAC, plumbing and electrical system. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances with ceramic tile, new cabinets and countertops. New washer and dryer. The bathroom includes new fixtures, toilet, vanities and ceramic tile with many more amenities. Freshly new paint and carpet thru-out. The quiet community provides a basketball and tennis courts, tot playground & swimming pool community center and open space. A MUST SEE TOWNHOUSE!