Camden County, NJ
226 KEATS COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

226 KEATS COURT

226 Keats Court · (800) 711-2424
Location

226 Keats Court, Camden County, NJ 08081

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Must see this completely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located in Terrestria community in Sicklerville, NJ. Conveniently located to Philadelphia, AC Expressway & Rt. 42. The 2,396.70SF townhouse features numerous upgrades. New forced air heating system and central A/C unit. The cozy living room is highlighted with a fireplace, laminated flooring, and recess lighting with a new slider for access to the deck. Laminated flooring and wainscoting ascent the dining room. The basement is finished with new carpet and recess lighting. The basement has unlimited potential for entertainment. A new hot water heater, upgraded HVAC, plumbing and electrical system. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances with ceramic tile, new cabinets and countertops. New washer and dryer. The bathroom includes new fixtures, toilet, vanities and ceramic tile with many more amenities. Freshly new paint and carpet thru-out. The quiet community provides a basketball and tennis courts, tot playground & swimming pool community center and open space. A MUST SEE TOWNHOUSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 KEATS COURT have any available units?
226 KEATS COURT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 KEATS COURT have?
Some of 226 KEATS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 KEATS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
226 KEATS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 KEATS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 226 KEATS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 226 KEATS COURT offer parking?
No, 226 KEATS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 226 KEATS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 KEATS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 KEATS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 226 KEATS COURT has a pool.
Does 226 KEATS COURT have accessible units?
No, 226 KEATS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 226 KEATS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 KEATS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 KEATS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 KEATS COURT has units with air conditioning.
