Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

"Outstanding"This beautiful townhouse overlooks the water and has scenic views.The minute you enter this open floor plan it's breathtaking!There is a large family room with access to the backyard.Once upstairs the gourmet kitchen features:upgraded Maple cabinets,Stainless Steel appliance package and hardwood flooring.The large livingroom has soft colors and gets great natural lighting.Upstairs the master suite comes complete with its own bathroom and walk in closet.The other two bedrooms are good sizes and share a bath.Other features include: a large deck overlooking the Delaware River and a one care garage . Minutes from Philadelphia & Trenton.This rental won't last!