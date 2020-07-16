80 W BLUEBELL LANE

Amenities

This second floor condo in the corner unit location of Birchfield community is perfectly situated in the cul de sac area that provides privacy and beautiful landscape. It has an open floor plan with lots of closet/storage space throughout, a spacious sunroom and the wood burning fireplace is one of the highlights of the home. Other features include an ADT security system, freshly painted walls, new light fixtures and new door hinges and knobs throughout the unit. Amazing amenities such as swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts and clubhouse with a fitness center complete this well appointed condo close to all the major highways. Must have clean record. No previous bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history or current collections. Sorry, no pets allowed.