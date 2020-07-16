All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:45 PM

Location

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Amenities

This second floor condo in the corner unit location of Birchfield community is perfectly situated in the cul de sac area that provides privacy and beautiful landscape. It has an open floor plan with lots of closet/storage space throughout, a spacious sunroom and the wood burning fireplace is one of the highlights of the home. Other features include an ADT security system, freshly painted walls, new light fixtures and new door hinges and knobs throughout the unit. Amazing amenities such as swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts and clubhouse with a fitness center complete this well appointed condo close to all the major highways. Must have clean record. No previous bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history or current collections. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have any available units?
80 W BLUEBELL LANE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have?
Some of 80 W BLUEBELL LANE's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 W BLUEBELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
80 W BLUEBELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 W BLUEBELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE offer parking?
No, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE has a pool.
Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 W BLUEBELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 W BLUEBELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
