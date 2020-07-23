All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

48 SPINNAKER DR

48 Spinnaker Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

48 Spinnaker Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
End Unit Town home offers Three bedroom two full bath and two half bath with a full finished basement. This town home is completely upgraded and freshly painted. This home features hardwood floors in Foyer That leads to a spacious living room and hardwood floored Dining room. Family room offers gas fire place and opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen offers 42 Inch custom cabinets with Korean counter tops, lazy susan, disposal and a built in microwave along with an island and a breakfast room. Upstairs you will find a very spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closet, garden tub and a glass door tiled stall shower. Two other bedrooms are also spacious with ample closet space. Laundry is conveniently located on upper floor as well. Finished basement with a half bath completes this home!! Located very close to 295, major highways and area bridges. This home will not last long and thus make this on top of your list!! Good credit and good income is a must. A full background check must be completed for each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 SPINNAKER DR have any available units?
48 SPINNAKER DR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 SPINNAKER DR have?
Some of 48 SPINNAKER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 SPINNAKER DR currently offering any rent specials?
48 SPINNAKER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 SPINNAKER DR pet-friendly?
No, 48 SPINNAKER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 48 SPINNAKER DR offer parking?
Yes, 48 SPINNAKER DR offers parking.
Does 48 SPINNAKER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 SPINNAKER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 SPINNAKER DR have a pool?
No, 48 SPINNAKER DR does not have a pool.
Does 48 SPINNAKER DR have accessible units?
No, 48 SPINNAKER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 48 SPINNAKER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 SPINNAKER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 SPINNAKER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 SPINNAKER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
