48 SPINNAKER DR

End Unit Town home offers Three bedroom two full bath and two half bath with a full finished basement. This town home is completely upgraded and freshly painted. This home features hardwood floors in Foyer That leads to a spacious living room and hardwood floored Dining room. Family room offers gas fire place and opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen offers 42 Inch custom cabinets with Korean counter tops, lazy susan, disposal and a built in microwave along with an island and a breakfast room. Upstairs you will find a very spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closet, garden tub and a glass door tiled stall shower. Two other bedrooms are also spacious with ample closet space. Laundry is conveniently located on upper floor as well. Finished basement with a half bath completes this home!! Located very close to 295, major highways and area bridges. This home will not last long and thus make this on top of your list!! Good credit and good income is a must. A full background check must be completed for each applicant.