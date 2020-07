Amenities

Looking for that single family home in Riverside? Here it is! Newer roof, newer heater, updated Eat In kitchen, Large living room, Central Air conditioning, Large fenced in yard, Off street parking in a driveway. Three good size bedrooms and a unique full bathroom. Full basement with finished area. Washer and dryer included. Nice front porch and located on the Avenues in beautiful Riverside. By appointment only on Sundays only!