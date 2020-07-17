407 KIRBY WAY

Amenities

This property is for sale also! MLS # NJBL374514 Lovely and well cared for, town home for sale in desirable community of Stonegate. Enter the home to a freshly painted interior with newer neutral carpets. The home offers an enormous great room and a s eparate dining room. The kitchen has soft white cabinets, new flooring and has been recently updated with stainless appliances, Upstairs you will find: Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Mater bath with tub and shower. 2nd bedroom is also of nice size and a second full bath services the 2nd bedroom. The laundry room is also upstairs with newer washer and dryer. Property is located in quiet location with plenty of open space. Easy access to major highways and minutes from the Moorestown Mall. Mt Laurel Acres Park, Ramblewood Country Club and large grocery stores. Association includes: Pool, Tennis Courts,and playground. One assigned parking spot and numerous visitor spaces.Schedule a visit to see this pristine home that is 100% move in ready. Property is also for sale.