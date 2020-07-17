All apartments in Burlington County
Find more places like 407 KIRBY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington County, NJ
/
407 KIRBY WAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:40 PM

407 KIRBY WAY

407 Kirby Way · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

407 Kirby Way, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This property is for sale also! MLS # NJBL374514 Lovely and well cared for, town home for sale in desirable community of Stonegate. Enter the home to a freshly painted interior with newer neutral carpets. The home offers an enormous great room and a s eparate dining room. The kitchen has soft white cabinets, new flooring and has been recently updated with stainless appliances, Upstairs you will find: Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Mater bath with tub and shower. 2nd bedroom is also of nice size and a second full bath services the 2nd bedroom. The laundry room is also upstairs with newer washer and dryer. Property is located in quiet location with plenty of open space. Easy access to major highways and minutes from the Moorestown Mall. Mt Laurel Acres Park, Ramblewood Country Club and large grocery stores. Association includes: Pool, Tennis Courts,and playground. One assigned parking spot and numerous visitor spaces.Schedule a visit to see this pristine home that is 100% move in ready. Property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 KIRBY WAY have any available units?
407 KIRBY WAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 KIRBY WAY have?
Some of 407 KIRBY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 KIRBY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
407 KIRBY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 KIRBY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 407 KIRBY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 407 KIRBY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 407 KIRBY WAY offers parking.
Does 407 KIRBY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 KIRBY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 KIRBY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 407 KIRBY WAY has a pool.
Does 407 KIRBY WAY have accessible units?
No, 407 KIRBY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 407 KIRBY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 KIRBY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 KIRBY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 KIRBY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 407 KIRBY WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road
Burlington, NJ 08060
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd
Burlington County, NJ 08010
Park Apartments
601 Park St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir
Marlton, NJ 08053
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053
Maple Terrace
30 E Rudderow Ave
Burlington County, NJ 08052
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way
Burlington County, NJ 08054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJDoylestown, PABrowns Mills, NJFeasterville, PABordentown, NJCroydon, PABristol, PABurlington, NJ
Palmyra, NJStratford, NJRamblewood, NJRunnemede, NJCollingswood, NJAudubon, NJKingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJBlackwood, NJEchelon, NJMerchantville, NJClementon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity