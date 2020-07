Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ideal 2-story living with this unique (2) master suite home in move in condition. Upgraded engineered flooring throughout 1st floor living area. Fully equipped kitchen with island bar top that can fit (3) chairs. Double sink, (5) stove burner along with the stainless steel appliances. Over the counter microwave and slider door pantry. Back door which leads to rear porch which opens to private wooded rear views. The 2nd floor living space offers the convenience of a 2nd floor laundry with Maytag washer & dryer. Both bedrooms have full baths ( 1) with tub and the other with a stall shower. Cutom tile floor & ceramic flooring.