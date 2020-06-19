All apartments in Bradley Beach
Find more places like 905 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradley Beach, NJ
/
905 Central Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

905 Central Avenue

905 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bradley Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach. Lovely, fenced in backyard with deck, grill and patio table with umbrella and chairs provide the perfect setting for dining outdoors. Inviting furnished front porch is the perfect place to unwind after a fun day at the beach. House is furnished and includes bed linens, pillows, and bath towels. Just bring your beach gear.$1500 security deposit and a one time cleaning fee of $200 in addition to the rent. Landlord pays Wifi/Cable, Water and Gas. Tenant will pay Electric. One small pet will be considered on a case by case basis. Fireplace is decorative only. No access will be given to basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Central Avenue have any available units?
905 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bradley Beach, NJ.
What amenities does 905 Central Avenue have?
Some of 905 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 905 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 905 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 905 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Similar Pages

Bradley Beach 1 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 Bedrooms
Bradley Beach Apartments with BalconyBradley Beach Apartments with Parking
Bradley Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College