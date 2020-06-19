905 Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach. Lovely, fenced in backyard with deck, grill and patio table with umbrella and chairs provide the perfect setting for dining outdoors. Inviting furnished front porch is the perfect place to unwind after a fun day at the beach. House is furnished and includes bed linens, pillows, and bath towels. Just bring your beach gear.$1500 security deposit and a one time cleaning fee of $200 in addition to the rent. Landlord pays Wifi/Cable, Water and Gas. Tenant will pay Electric. One small pet will be considered on a case by case basis. Fireplace is decorative only. No access will be given to basement.