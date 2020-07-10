/
apartments with washer dryer
213 Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ with washer-dryer
Bradley Beach
509 Mccabe Avenue
509 Mccabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*** SUMMER RENTAL-Front House *** 2 weeks 7/15-7/31/20 $3500 all utilities included; or 7/15-8/31/20$10,000 all utilities included; or just August 8/1-8/31/20 $7500 all utilities included. Charming 3 Bedroom, 2-Story Colonial.
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Bradley Beach
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
Bradley Beach
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Bradley Beach
408 Burlington Avenue
408 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Summer Rental .Fantastic 4/5 bedroom, 2 bath updated home 3 blocks from the beach. Rocking chair front porch and upper deck with wonderful water views overlooking Sylvan lake. Large deck out back for bar-b-cuing.
Bradley Beach
100 Ocean Park Avenue
100 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2020 Summer Rental. Apartment is clean and nicely decorated 1st Floor Unit of a two family. Bedroom #1 Queen, Bedroom #2 Two Twin Beds, plus pull-out queen sofa bed in Living Room. One bathroom.
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Bradley Beach
109 Cliff Avenue
109 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL Oct 1 to May 1st with ocean views and parking in beautiful Bradley Beach! Fully renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated, this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath multi level townhouse is the perfect oasis at the beach! Spend your days
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
Avon-by-the-Sea
615 5th Avenue
615 5th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 5th Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.
42 Pilgrim Pathway
42 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor annual rental, In Historic Ocean Grove.Open plan living room/kitchen, with plenty of storage. Master with En Suite bath, and washer/dryer.Two blocks to beautiful beaches! Steps to Main Street shops.
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
Avon-by-the-Sea
435 Lincoln Lane
435 Lincoln Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,600
Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area.
14 New York Avenue
14 New York Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Large 2 & 3rd floor apartment behind the Great Auditorium 3 blocks to beach. 4 BRs and 2 Bath completely renovated 2018 with custom eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer on 2nd floor and Central Air. Great covered porch.
Asbury Park
512 1st Avenue
512 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Absolutely beautiful, spacious condo ideally located just a short walk to Cookman Ave shops and restaurants and 4 blocks to the beach, boardwalk. Premium amenities include modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, lots of counter space.
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.
Avon-by-the-Sea
15 Stanton Place
15 Stanton Place, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away.
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
