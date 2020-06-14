Apartment List
/
NJ
/
bradley beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ with garage

Bradley Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 4th Avenue
408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful two bedroom, one bath carriage house. Just bring your bathing suites and enjoy!! Rental is $9,000 for August $2,300 a week in summer,$350 a night three night min. starting in Sept.. Four badges are included.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
313 Bond Street
313 Bond St, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in downtown Asbury Park! Open floor plan the apartment comes equipped with Juliet balconies, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and two large full bathrooms! Building has a full gym with

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
15 Lincoln Avenue
15 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Four bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from the beach available July 18- 25 only $5,000 a week. Two bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Six badges included with rental along with beach chairs, umbrella and beach towels. Front an rear open porches.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman Avenue
13 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Pitman Avenue
11 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
Stunning Seaside home in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Available SUMMER 2020 This renovated/ modern 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has it all. 3 open porches with spectacular Ocean views for enjoying morning coffee or evening cocktails.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
78 Mount Tabor Way
78 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
SUMMER RENTAL 2020. This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 open porches plus a garage for bikes and beach gear. Fabulous location across from a beautiful park, close to town and AP and just 4 blocks to beach. 4 beach badges provided.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
707 Bangs Avenue
707 Bangs Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Live in exciting downtown Asbury Park in The Mercury! This large, modern condo features a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and en suite master bathroom with double sink vanity and over sized walk in shower, room off of open concept

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Atlantic Avenue
7 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FIRST BEACH BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS! Fabulous three bedroom 2.5 bath home available for summer weekly rental in Ocean Grove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
342 Lincoln Avenue
342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bradley Beach, NJ

Bradley Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bradley Beach 1 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradley Beach 3 BedroomsBradley Beach Apartments with Balcony
Bradley Beach Apartments with GarageBradley Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBradley Beach Apartments with ParkingBradley Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bradley Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsBradley Beach Furnished ApartmentsBradley Beach Luxury PlacesBradley Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College