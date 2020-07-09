/
luxury apartments
110 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Bradley Beach
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Bradley Beach
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Last updated December 10 at 05:45pm
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
summer rental. Just a half a block to beach.... living room off kitchen. OR $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available Aug.21 to Labor Day. badges provided Available WINTER starting Sept.2020
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
18 Atlantic Avenue
18 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
AUGUST RENTAL! Enjoy your summer vacation at this gorgeous penthouse condo. This condo includes three private decks that overlook the ocean and Asbury Park.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
13 Pitman Avenue
13 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
21 Pitman Avenue
21 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
SUMMER RENTAL This lovely victorian home is located 1 block from the beach with fabulous ocean views.. This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunny southern exposure is ideally located on beautiful Pitman Avenue.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
100 Lake Avenue
100 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
Lake front overlooking the City of Asbury Park - 5 block to beach - 3 en-suite. 7k June, 11,500 July, 11,500 Aug - 29,500 for the season
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Avon-by-the-Sea
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Avon-by-the-Sea
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Asbury Park
511 Asbury Avenue
511 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Luxury Summer Rental just blocks from the beach, in the heart of desirable and popular Asbury Park.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
