pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
509 Mccabe Avenue
509 Mccabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*** SUMMER RENTAL-Front House *** 2 weeks 7/15-7/31/20 $3500 all utilities included; or 7/15-8/31/20$10,000 all utilities included; or just August 8/1-8/31/20 $7000 all utilities included. Charming 3 Bedroom, 2-Story Colonial.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance is avail starting Aug 9.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
400 3rd Ave - 19
400 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,375
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have another gut-renovated studio available. This entire complex is benefitting from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
211 1st Ave - 8
211 1st Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . This cozy 1 BR apartment features Gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
64 Abbott Avenue
64 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL JUNE 15 FOR 9950. THEN SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Totally adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage available for weekly summer rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
73 Cookman Avenue
73 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Roomy 3 bedroom 2nd and 3rd floor apartment in two family home. Located 3.5 blocks to beach, 1.5 blocks to playground, pickleball and tennis courts. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
56 Heck Avenue
56 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER 2020 Great ,stylish 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental with bonus room Recently painted and newly furnished this rental is one block to town and 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Rocking chair front porch and outdoor space out back.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
105 Webb Avenue
105 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Updated, nicely appointed home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, rocking chair wrap around deck, outdoor space, huge dining room, spacious bedrooms, laundry in basement, backyard space with BBQ, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
74 Mount Hermon Way
74 Mount Hermon Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
124 Main Avenue
124 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Weekly/Summer Rental. Charming 3BR, 1.5BA Victorian with formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen, side patio for BBQ, open front porch, wood floors, laundry, basic cable, WiFi, window AC, linens & towels included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.
