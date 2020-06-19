304 Lareine Avenue

Amenities

bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

AUGUST AVAILABLE, 7K. Adorable and Affordable Large Rear Cottage Bungalow available for a Summer Tenancy! Summer Rental! Located just 2 short blocks from the Beach, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has everything you need to enjoy the summer at the show. You will be pleasantly surprised with how spacious this home is. Nice Sized Bedrooms, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen, Flat Screen TV's, BBQ Grill, plenty of outdoor space and close to Major Transportation, Bradley Beach's world class dining and shops! - No Pets, No Smokers.