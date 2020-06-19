All apartments in Bradley Beach
Find more places like 304 Lareine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradley Beach, NJ
/
304 Lareine Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

304 Lareine Avenue

304 Lareine Avenue · (732) 455-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradley Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

304 Lareine Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit REAR · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
AUGUST AVAILABLE, 7K. Adorable and Affordable Large Rear Cottage Bungalow available for a Summer Tenancy! Summer Rental! Located just 2 short blocks from the Beach, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has everything you need to enjoy the summer at the show. You will be pleasantly surprised with how spacious this home is. Nice Sized Bedrooms, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen, Flat Screen TV's, BBQ Grill, plenty of outdoor space and close to Major Transportation, Bradley Beach's world class dining and shops! - No Pets, No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Lareine Avenue have any available units?
304 Lareine Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 304 Lareine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Lareine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Lareine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 304 Lareine Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Lareine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Lareine Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Lareine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Lareine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Lareine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Lareine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 304 Lareine Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Similar Pages

Bradley Beach 1 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 Bedrooms
Bradley Beach Apartments with BalconyBradley Beach Apartments with Parking
Bradley Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity