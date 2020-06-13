215 Park Place Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and sunlight. The well desired open concept living combines the joys of cooking and entertaining. The Eat-In kitchen is simply gorgeous! All Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautifully tiled Backsplash, and plenty of Cabinet Space. You will fall in love with the spacious Master Bedroom w/ En Suite, Washer and Dryer inside the unit, High Efficiency Furnace, Tankless Water Heater, Backyard Patio idea for barbecuing and enjoying the seasons! Off Street Parking, and close to Major Transportation, Restaurants, and Shops. Small Dogs ok -No Smokers. No Cats