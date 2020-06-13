All apartments in Bradley Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:31 PM

215 Park Place Avenue

215 Park Place Avenue · (732) 455-5252
Location

215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and sunlight. The well desired open concept living combines the joys of cooking and entertaining. The Eat-In kitchen is simply gorgeous! All Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautifully tiled Backsplash, and plenty of Cabinet Space. You will fall in love with the spacious Master Bedroom w/ En Suite, Washer and Dryer inside the unit, High Efficiency Furnace, Tankless Water Heater, Backyard Patio idea for barbecuing and enjoying the seasons! Off Street Parking, and close to Major Transportation, Restaurants, and Shops. Small Dogs ok -No Smokers. No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Park Place Avenue have any available units?
215 Park Place Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Park Place Avenue have?
Some of 215 Park Place Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Park Place Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 Park Place Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Park Place Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Park Place Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 215 Park Place Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 Park Place Avenue does offer parking.
Does 215 Park Place Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Park Place Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Park Place Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 Park Place Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 Park Place Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 Park Place Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Park Place Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Park Place Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Park Place Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Park Place Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
