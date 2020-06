Amenities

Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August available for $14000. Owner may consider 2 weeks at a time for $3500/week. First floor living with every comfort at your finger tips. This North end home has a huge fenced in backyard with a patio to quietly enjoy your summer afternoons. The Ocean is just 2 short blocks away . Experience the town and Marina with its wonderful nightlife and restaurants.