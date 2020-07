Amenities

Annual Rental- Showings to begin July 15th as a current tenant is in place. September 1st occupancy. 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Fantastic location 1 1/2 blocks to the Belmar beach and boardwalk. Open layout, bright and immaculate condo with hardwood flooring throughout. Nicely updated. Private front porch to enjoy the ocean breezes. Plenty of closet space. Dedicated parking spot for one vehicle. Laundry onsite in the community. Inside bike storage also available.