Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

1710 B Street

1710 B Street · (732) 681-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Front House · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom. There is a back patio area, outdoor shower, shared driveway & air conditioning units are included. Tenant may park up to two cars off street! Tenant responsible for utilities (tenant pays gas, electric & $500 deposit towards water/sewer usage). Rental terms runs from the Friday before Memorial Day, through Labor Day (5/22-9/7). Make summer reservations today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 B Street have any available units?
1710 B Street has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1710 B Street have?
Some of 1710 B Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 1710 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 1710 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 1710 B Street does offer parking.
Does 1710 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 B Street have a pool?
No, 1710 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 B Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 B Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 B Street has units with air conditioning.
