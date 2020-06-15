1710 B Street

Amenities

FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom. There is a back patio area, outdoor shower, shared driveway & air conditioning units are included. Tenant may park up to two cars off street! Tenant responsible for utilities (tenant pays gas, electric & $500 deposit towards water/sewer usage). Rental terms runs from the Friday before Memorial Day, through Labor Day (5/22-9/7). Make summer reservations today!!!