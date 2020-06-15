115 11th Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - Available August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) - Cute beach cottage located less than one block to the beach in beautiful Belmar! Home is fully furnished and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, living room w/pull out sofa, a large deck, charcoal barbecue grill, and paved driveway that fits up to 4 cars. Basic cable, wifi, A/C units & two beach badges are included. Home is already rented from Memorial Day Weekend through July 31. Rental Rate for August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) is $5500 (plus $200 utilities). There is an additional cleaning fee of $150 per visit. This cottage is in a great location and perfect for a cozy beach retreat - make reservations today!