Belmar, NJ
115 11th Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

115 11th Avenue

115 Eleventh Ave · (732) 681-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - Available August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) - Cute beach cottage located less than one block to the beach in beautiful Belmar! Home is fully furnished and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, living room w/pull out sofa, a large deck, charcoal barbecue grill, and paved driveway that fits up to 4 cars. Basic cable, wifi, A/C units & two beach badges are included. Home is already rented from Memorial Day Weekend through July 31. Rental Rate for August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) is $5500 (plus $200 utilities). There is an additional cleaning fee of $150 per visit. This cottage is in a great location and perfect for a cozy beach retreat - make reservations today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 11th Avenue have any available units?
115 11th Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 11th Avenue have?
Some of 115 11th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 115 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 11th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 11th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
