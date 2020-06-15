All apartments in Belmar
1003 C Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

1003 C Street

1003 C Street · (732) 681-0027
Location

1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished. It features a lovely enclosed front porch, open floor plan with inviting living room, large dining room with built in window bench, designer kitchen with breakfast bar, and two remodeled bathrooms. The basement is finished, perfect bonus space for guests, and there is a laundry room. Home has a fenced back yard, outdoor shower, paver back patio, barbecue grill, long driveway & garage bay access for storage (great for beach gear, bicycles, etc.). Available for the month of July @ $12,000, or August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) @ $13,500. Beach badges (4), cable/wifi & lawn maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 C Street have any available units?
1003 C Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 C Street have?
Some of 1003 C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 C Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 C Street pet-friendly?
No, 1003 C Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 1003 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 1003 C Street does offer parking.
Does 1003 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 C Street have a pool?
No, 1003 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 C Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 C Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 C Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 C Street has units with air conditioning.
