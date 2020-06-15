1003 C Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished. It features a lovely enclosed front porch, open floor plan with inviting living room, large dining room with built in window bench, designer kitchen with breakfast bar, and two remodeled bathrooms. The basement is finished, perfect bonus space for guests, and there is a laundry room. Home has a fenced back yard, outdoor shower, paver back patio, barbecue grill, long driveway & garage bay access for storage (great for beach gear, bicycles, etc.). Available for the month of July @ $12,000, or August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) @ $13,500. Beach badges (4), cable/wifi & lawn maintenance included!