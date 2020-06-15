1000 B Street

Amenities

Are you a responsible tenant looking for cleanliness and elegance at the shore? You're in luck! These owners are looking for tenants who appreciate their quiet, residential community. Available 8/1 - 9/8 for $14,000. 4 beach badges included. This open concept home has a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, with a 5 x 8 center island, granite counters, beautiful wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The amenities are plenty, with gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, multiple ceiling fans, 2 zone central AC, Mstr. bath with 2 person spa tub, multiple porches, balconies, off street parking and private yard with outdoor shower and grill for all your beach beach house needs.