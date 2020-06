Amenities

Landlord pays 50% of brokers fee, tenant pays the other 50%! Heat and Hot Water included in the rent. This spacious 2nd floor apartment offers a large living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 large bedrooms with double closets and 1 large full bath. This unit has many new features as newly installed carpet; freshly painted, and more. This apartment offers a lot of additional closets for storage. On street parking. No pets, and no smoking in premises.