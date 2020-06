Amenities

**NO BROKER FEE** Knock, knock! Your new home is here! Welcome to this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in convenient Midtown Bayonne. This spacious unit offers an open floor plan, large rooms, and tasteful new details. Being situated above a doctor’s office allows for the peace and quiet you’ve been searching for. Included is access to a PRIVATE YARD. Don’t let this one get away! Call today to schedule a showing!