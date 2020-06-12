63 TRASK AVE

Amenities

Welcome home! This 3 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the first floor of a 2 family home has been completely renovated and is waiting for you! Located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood this apartment features brand new eat-in kitchen and appliances, main bedroom fits a king-size bed for maximum comfort and plenty of closets. Some pictures are virtually staged Near parks, close to trains and buses, schools nearby. A must see! 1 month rent 1 ½ security deposit, 1 month brokers fee. Ask us about a virtual tour! NO PETS