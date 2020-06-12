All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

63 TRASK AVE

63 Trask Avenue · (201) 809-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Trask Avenue, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This 3 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the first floor of a 2 family home has been completely renovated and is waiting for you! Located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood this apartment features brand new eat-in kitchen and appliances, main bedroom fits a king-size bed for maximum comfort and plenty of closets. Some pictures are virtually staged Near parks, close to trains and buses, schools nearby. A must see! 1 month rent 1 ½ security deposit, 1 month brokers fee. Ask us about a virtual tour! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 TRASK AVE have any available units?
63 TRASK AVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 63 TRASK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
63 TRASK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 TRASK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 63 TRASK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 63 TRASK AVE offer parking?
No, 63 TRASK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 63 TRASK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 TRASK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 TRASK AVE have a pool?
No, 63 TRASK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 63 TRASK AVE have accessible units?
No, 63 TRASK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 63 TRASK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 TRASK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 TRASK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 TRASK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
