482 AVENUE E
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

482 AVENUE E

482 Avenue East · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

482 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Save over $2,850 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! required. Make this beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this newly renovated 2 bedroom + den/office room, 1 bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, 1,000 sq ft apartment. This 2nd floor apartment features grey hardwood floors all throughout the apartment, tons of natural sunlight, and brand new stainless steel appliances subway tile backsplash. Minutes away from 34th street light rail to Journal square path to NYC and major highways. Future Ferry to NYC Across the street. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis, pet fee or deposit applicable. Photos are staged. Available August 1st. Just a 1 month broker fee, no security deposit! Schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 AVENUE E have any available units?
482 AVENUE E has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 482 AVENUE E have?
Some of 482 AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
482 AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 482 AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 482 AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 482 AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 482 AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 482 AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 482 AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 482 AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 AVENUE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
