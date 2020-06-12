482 AVENUE E

Amenities

Save over $2,850 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! required. Make this beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this newly renovated 2 bedroom + den/office room, 1 bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, 1,000 sq ft apartment. This 2nd floor apartment features grey hardwood floors all throughout the apartment, tons of natural sunlight, and brand new stainless steel appliances subway tile backsplash. Minutes away from 34th street light rail to Journal square path to NYC and major highways. Future Ferry to NYC Across the street. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis, pet fee or deposit applicable. Photos are staged. Available August 1st. Just a 1 month broker fee, no security deposit! Schedule an appointment today.