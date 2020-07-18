All apartments in Bayonne
47 E 36th St Unit 2
47 E 36th St Unit 2

47 East 36th Street · (631) 606-6188
Location

47 East 36th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Close to Light Rail with Yard - Property Id: 145210

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on the second floor. Freshly Paint, Hardwood floor, Kitchen with Eat in Space, Dining Room, Living Room and Shared yard for entertaining family and friends. Plenty of storage in the attic. Conveniently located just 2 Blocks away from 34th Street Light Rail, close to buses, minutes walk to shops, supermarket and restaurants. South Cove Commons, Bayonne Crossing and Costco shopping. Great location in the middle of everything!

On Site Laundry available for additional fee.
Exclusive parking garage available for additional $250
No Broker's Fee

Other Amenities - Cable Ready
Appliances - Refrigerator
Lease lengths - 12 Months
Utilities - Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included
Pet policies - Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/47-e-36th-st-bayonne-nj-unit-unit-2/145210
Property Id 145210

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have any available units?
47 E 36th St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have?
Some of 47 E 36th St Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 E 36th St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
47 E 36th St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 E 36th St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 E 36th St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 E 36th St Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
