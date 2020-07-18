47 E 36th St Unit 2

Amenities
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Close to Light Rail with Yard - Property Id: 145210
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on the second floor. Freshly Paint, Hardwood floor, Kitchen with Eat in Space, Dining Room, Living Room and Shared yard for entertaining family and friends. Plenty of storage in the attic. Conveniently located just 2 Blocks away from 34th Street Light Rail, close to buses, minutes walk to shops, supermarket and restaurants. South Cove Commons, Bayonne Crossing and Costco shopping. Great location in the middle of everything!
On Site Laundry available for additional fee.
Exclusive parking garage available for additional $250
No Broker's Fee
Other Amenities - Cable Ready
Appliances - Refrigerator
Lease lengths - 12 Months
Utilities - Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included
Pet policies - Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/47-e-36th-st-bayonne-nj-unit-unit-2/145210
Property Id 145210
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5955391)