47 E 36th St Unit 2

Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Close to Light Rail with Yard - Property Id: 145210



Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on the second floor. Freshly Paint, Hardwood floor, Kitchen with Eat in Space, Dining Room, Living Room and Shared yard for entertaining family and friends. Plenty of storage in the attic. Conveniently located just 2 Blocks away from 34th Street Light Rail, close to buses, minutes walk to shops, supermarket and restaurants. South Cove Commons, Bayonne Crossing and Costco shopping. Great location in the middle of everything!



On Site Laundry available for additional fee.

Exclusive parking garage available for additional $250

No Broker's Fee



Other Amenities - Cable Ready

Appliances - Refrigerator

Lease lengths - 12 Months

Utilities - Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included

Pet policies - Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/47-e-36th-st-bayonne-nj-unit-unit-2/145210

No Dogs Allowed



