LARGE 2 BR APT FOR RENT SOUTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 322794
--NO BROKER FEE-- --2 FAMILY HOUSE-- --APT IS ENTIRE TOP FLOOR +ATTIC-- --HUGE PORCH IN BACK-- --BACKYARD-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN-- --IN UNIT LAUNDRY-- --WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --RENOVATED-- --NEAR STATEN ISLAND-- --DISHWASHER-- --1 YEAR LEASE--
CALL OR TEXT RUBEN201-357-7630 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/32-kelly-pkwy-bayonne-nj-unit-2z/322794 Property Id 322794
(RLNE5970141)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have any available units?
32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have?
Some of 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z currently offering any rent specials?
32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z is pet friendly.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z offer parking?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not offer parking.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have a pool?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not have a pool.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have accessible units?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not have units with air conditioning.