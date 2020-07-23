32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z

Amenities

LARGE 2 BR APT FOR RENT SOUTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 322794



--NO BROKER FEE--

--2 FAMILY HOUSE--

--APT IS ENTIRE TOP FLOOR +ATTIC--

--HUGE PORCH IN BACK--

--BACKYARD--

--SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN--

--IN UNIT LAUNDRY--

--WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED--

--HARDWOOD FLOORS--

--SUNNY AND SPACIOUS--

--SMALL PET FRIENDLY--

--CLOSET SPACE--

--RENOVATED--

--NEAR STATEN ISLAND--

--DISHWASHER--

--1 YEAR LEASE--



CALL OR TEXT RUBEN201-357-7630

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/32-kelly-pkwy-bayonne-nj-unit-2z/322794

