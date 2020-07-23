All apartments in Bayonne
Find more places like 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z

32 Kelly Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonne
See all
Constable Hook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

32 Kelly Pkwy, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LARGE 2 BR APT FOR RENT SOUTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 322794

--NO BROKER FEE--
--2 FAMILY HOUSE--
--APT IS ENTIRE TOP FLOOR +ATTIC--
--HUGE PORCH IN BACK--
--BACKYARD--
--SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN--
--IN UNIT LAUNDRY--
--WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED--
--HARDWOOD FLOORS--
--SUNNY AND SPACIOUS--
--SMALL PET FRIENDLY--
--CLOSET SPACE--
--RENOVATED--
--NEAR STATEN ISLAND--
--DISHWASHER--
--1 YEAR LEASE--

CALL OR TEXT RUBEN201-357-7630
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/32-kelly-pkwy-bayonne-nj-unit-2z/322794
Property Id 322794

(RLNE5970141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have any available units?
32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have?
Some of 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z currently offering any rent specials?
32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z is pet friendly.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z offer parking?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not offer parking.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have a pool?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not have a pool.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have accessible units?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Kelly Pkwy 2Z does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Bay One
957 Broadway
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBayonne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Dog Friendly Apartments
Bayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJEdgewater, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College