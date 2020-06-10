All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

29 WEST 8TH ST

29 West 8th Street · (201) 962-9551
Location

29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ. This stunning new construction project checks all of your boxes and offers attractive pricing. Just shy of 1000 sq ft, thoughtfully laid out living space, tasteful high-end finishes, parking available, and sprawling terrace or yard with every home. Features include two bedrooms, two full bath, light and bright wide plank pine flooring, quartz counter-tops, fabulous Italian laminate kitchen cabinets, central heat & air conditioning, skylights and large windows offering an abundance of natural light, ample closet space, and directly across from the Light Rail train station. FULL FEE PAID BY LANDLORD. OTHER UNITS AVAILABLE! 2 bed/1 bath $1850 & 1 bed/1 bath $1650 with private yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 WEST 8TH ST have any available units?
29 WEST 8TH ST has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 WEST 8TH ST have?
Some of 29 WEST 8TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 WEST 8TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
29 WEST 8TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 WEST 8TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 29 WEST 8TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 29 WEST 8TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 29 WEST 8TH ST does offer parking.
Does 29 WEST 8TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 WEST 8TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 WEST 8TH ST have a pool?
No, 29 WEST 8TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 29 WEST 8TH ST have accessible units?
No, 29 WEST 8TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 29 WEST 8TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 WEST 8TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 WEST 8TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 WEST 8TH ST has units with air conditioning.
