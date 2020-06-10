Amenities

Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ. This stunning new construction project checks all of your boxes and offers attractive pricing. Just shy of 1000 sq ft, thoughtfully laid out living space, tasteful high-end finishes, parking available, and sprawling terrace or yard with every home. Features include two bedrooms, two full bath, light and bright wide plank pine flooring, quartz counter-tops, fabulous Italian laminate kitchen cabinets, central heat & air conditioning, skylights and large windows offering an abundance of natural light, ample closet space, and directly across from the Light Rail train station. FULL FEE PAID BY LANDLORD. OTHER UNITS AVAILABLE! 2 bed/1 bath $1850 & 1 bed/1 bath $1650 with private yard!