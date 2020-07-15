All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1238 JFK BLVD 1

1238 Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bayonne NJ 3 Bedroom with Parking - Property Id: 301655

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor of 2 family house. Totally renovated. Private gated parking included. New kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic floors. Bus/Van to NYC outside your door and Lite Rail nearby. Great schools within walking distance. Hardwood floors throughout. Bright and sunny. Private balcony. Call Hany 973-953-0875
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301655
Property Id 301655

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have any available units?
1238 JFK BLVD 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have?
Some of 1238 JFK BLVD 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 JFK BLVD 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1238 JFK BLVD 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 JFK BLVD 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 offers parking.
Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have a pool?
No, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have accessible units?
No, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 JFK BLVD 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 JFK BLVD 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
