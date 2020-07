Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

MODERN TWO BEDROOM APT. LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOUSE, A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE 22ND STREET LITE-RAIL. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. CAN BE USED AS A LARGE ONE BEDROOM, WITH DINING ROOM AS WELL. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING, GYMS, ETC.