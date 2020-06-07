87 Union St

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, 3 off street parking spots and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.