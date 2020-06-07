All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:05 AM

87 Union St

87 Union Street · (603) 944-1699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, 3 off street parking spots and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Union St have any available units?
87 Union St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 Union St have?
Some of 87 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
87 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 87 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 87 Union St does offer parking.
Does 87 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Union St have a pool?
No, 87 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 87 Union St have accessible units?
No, 87 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Union St has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Union St does not have units with air conditioning.
