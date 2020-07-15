44 Apartments for rent in Hampton, NH

/
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
502 High Street
502 High St, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
30070 sqft
Year Round! Two bedroom apartment with assigned parking! Ample cabinet and counter space in the kitchen! Newer carpets and AC. Tenant responsible for electric/heat. Shared coin-op laundry. Additional storage space available.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Overlook Street
3 Overlook Street, Hampton, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1650 sqft
Wonderful North beach home in great school district, open concept living, new bath, kitchen , fantastic back yard for entertaining, fire pit, beach shack, this is a winter rental with the potential for yearly. Owner is a licensed NH realtor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Peaceful river views from the back of the house. Relax on the back deck or stone patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
82 Viola Circle
82 Viola Circle, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2410 sqft
Showings begin at Open House August 1, 2020. Great Raised Ranch Duplex attached to Owners Quarters by garage with 3 large bedrooms, laundry hookups, one car garage space plus driveway parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Ocean Drive
124 Ocean Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
908 sqft
Summer 2020, three weeks available. Great price weekly price of 1500.00. Three bedroom one bath apartment located across the street from beautiful Seabrook Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
4 Units Available
Tidewater at Salisbury
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1177 sqft
New construction minutes away from Salisbury Beach. 1-2 bedroom apartments with salt marsh views. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and upscale kitchens. Smoke-free community features pool, gym and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Brookside Drive
4 Brookside Dr, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
911 sqft
Excellent condition 2 bedroom, 1 bath, condo apartment. Custom Maple Kitchen, Crown Molding, Wainscoting, upgraded fixtures, and recently painted neutral colors. Approx 1 mile to both downtown Exeter, and exit 9 of Rte 101 for commuting ease.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
6 Temple Street, Unit 3
6 Temple Street, Newburyport, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom - Downtown Newburyport - Spacious downtown condo with large kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room. There is plenty of storage and space for a small office.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River. Off St.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
