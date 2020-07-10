80 Fleet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately. This unit is one bedroom, open concept living kitchen area with seating for 4 at center island. Completely furnished ready to move in for the next year. No parking comes with unit. Trash and laundry on site. No pets. Rental fee includes water and electric, no cable/internet. Fleet Street is just on the edge of town which makes for an easy walk to enjoy all downtown has to offer while enjoying the quietness it offers.