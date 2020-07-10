All apartments in Portsmouth
80 Fleet Street

80 Fleet St · (603) 610-8500
Location

80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-8 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately. This unit is one bedroom, open concept living kitchen area with seating for 4 at center island. Completely furnished ready to move in for the next year. No parking comes with unit. Trash and laundry on site. No pets. Rental fee includes water and electric, no cable/internet. Fleet Street is just on the edge of town which makes for an easy walk to enjoy all downtown has to offer while enjoying the quietness it offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Fleet Street have any available units?
80 Fleet Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Fleet Street have?
Some of 80 Fleet Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Fleet Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 Fleet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Fleet Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 Fleet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 80 Fleet Street offer parking?
Yes, 80 Fleet Street offers parking.
Does 80 Fleet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Fleet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Fleet Street have a pool?
No, 80 Fleet Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 Fleet Street have accessible units?
No, 80 Fleet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Fleet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Fleet Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Fleet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Fleet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
