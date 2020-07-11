507 State Street

Amenities

Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the center of downtown Portsmouth. This unit features open-concept living, large chef's kitchen with cook-top island and stainless steel appliances. The living room flaunts 30-foot post and tie beam hemlock ceilings, a custom designed mahogany bar with a 50-gallon bow front built-in fish tank. Hard wood floors and wrought iron railings you can find located throughout. This condo is a show stopper and a unique opportunity that basically feels like you're not living in a condo at all. No pets, No smoking, references & credit check required.