Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:17 PM

507 State Street

507 State Street · (603) 766-1980
Location

507 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2420 sqft

Amenities

Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the center of downtown Portsmouth. This unit features open-concept living, large chef's kitchen with cook-top island and stainless steel appliances. The living room flaunts 30-foot post and tie beam hemlock ceilings, a custom designed mahogany bar with a 50-gallon bow front built-in fish tank. Hard wood floors and wrought iron railings you can find located throughout. This condo is a show stopper and a unique opportunity that basically feels like you're not living in a condo at all. No pets, No smoking, references & credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 State Street have any available units?
507 State Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 State Street have?
Some of 507 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 507 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 State Street offers parking.
Does 507 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 State Street have a pool?
No, 507 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 State Street have accessible units?
No, 507 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
