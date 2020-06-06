Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage lobby

Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted. Your 5th floor apartment has city views and an amazing floor plan with 765 sqft of living space. Your kitchen features a fully applianced stainless steel energy star appliances with dishwasher and microwave included. All apartments have their own washer and dryer, plenty of cabinet space and central air conditioning and heat. Your bedroom has a designer closet with lots of storage space. Enjoy a majestic lobby, covered garage parking, a 24-hour gym, urban dog park and a resident lounge. Outdoor patios and grilling stations add to the charm of this location. An Urban Dog Park is coming this spring! The city is your playground as you are just steps to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and the business hub of the city.Your cats and large sized dogs are welcome here. New residents are not required to pay a security deposit. No Security Deposit is Required. Broker/Owner.