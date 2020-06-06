All apartments in Manchester
Manchester, NH
875 Elm
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:09 PM

875 Elm

875 Elm St · (603) 668-8282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

875 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
Downtown Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted. Your 5th floor apartment has city views and an amazing floor plan with 765 sqft of living space. Your kitchen features a fully applianced stainless steel energy star appliances with dishwasher and microwave included. All apartments have their own washer and dryer, plenty of cabinet space and central air conditioning and heat. Your bedroom has a designer closet with lots of storage space. Enjoy a majestic lobby, covered garage parking, a 24-hour gym, urban dog park and a resident lounge. Outdoor patios and grilling stations add to the charm of this location. An Urban Dog Park is coming this spring! The city is your playground as you are just steps to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and the business hub of the city.Your cats and large sized dogs are welcome here. New residents are not required to pay a security deposit. No Security Deposit is Required. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Elm have any available units?
875 Elm has a unit available for $1,579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Elm have?
Some of 875 Elm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Elm currently offering any rent specials?
875 Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Elm is pet friendly.
Does 875 Elm offer parking?
Yes, 875 Elm does offer parking.
Does 875 Elm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 Elm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Elm have a pool?
No, 875 Elm does not have a pool.
Does 875 Elm have accessible units?
No, 875 Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Elm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Elm has units with dishwashers.
