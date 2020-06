Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath. Hardwood floors & Tile. Furnished like a boutique hotel- perfect for a short term traveler. Prefer no pets but will consider. W/D on site. Utilities can be included for additional inc Cable/Wifi. Available 5/1.