Manchester, NH
3911 Old Brown Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

3911 Old Brown Avenue

3911 Brown Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
Goffes Falls

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook. The living room has an A/C unit and closet space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets and bright interiors. Plenty of parking, manicured grounds with playground. Cats are welcome. Playground and Abundant Off-Street Parking. A Irving gas station and Dunkin Donuts is located around the corner. Laundry is in every building. No security deposit is required. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Old Brown Avenue have any available units?
3911 Old Brown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, NH.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 Old Brown Avenue have?
Some of 3911 Old Brown Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Old Brown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Old Brown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Old Brown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Old Brown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Old Brown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Old Brown Avenue offers parking.
Does 3911 Old Brown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Old Brown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Old Brown Avenue have a pool?
No, 3911 Old Brown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Old Brown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3911 Old Brown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Old Brown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Old Brown Avenue has units with dishwashers.
