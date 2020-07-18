3911 Old Brown Avenue

Amenities

Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook. The living room has an A/C unit and closet space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets and bright interiors. Plenty of parking, manicured grounds with playground. Cats are welcome. Playground and Abundant Off-Street Parking. A Irving gas station and Dunkin Donuts is located around the corner. Laundry is in every building. No security deposit is required. Broker/Owner.