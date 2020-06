Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332



Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990. Large bathroom with an old-fashioned cast iron tub. Cats are allowed. Rent includes heat and hot water. Available June 1 for a 12-month. We conduct a credit and criminal background check on all applicants. First month and a security deposit is required at time of lease signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281332

Property Id 281332



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5784243)