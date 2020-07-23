/
sullivan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:13 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Sullivan County, NH📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Route 10 N
425 Route 10 N, Sullivan County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
5BR/2.5BA - $2000 plus utilities, snow care, lawn care and trash removal - Grantham, NH 5 bedrooms/2.5 bath for $2000 Available 4/10 This large, spacious home comes with a 2-car garage. (Storage in attic of garage will be used by the owner.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Summit Drive
9 Summit Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1472 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - NOVEMBER 30TH, 2020. This centrally located Eastman home features three levels of living space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Trow Hill Road
13 Trow Hill Road, Sullivan County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1554 sqft
9 MONTH RENTAL AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - MAY 14, 2021! Charming one bedroom, one bathroom house in Sunapee minutes from both Sunapee Lake and Mountain. Enjoy plenty of outdoor space with a wrap around deck and large yard space with garden.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
836 Cove Drive
836 Cove Dr, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1892 sqft
UNFURNISHED, LONG-TERM rental available for a long-term lease starting 9/1! Nicely updated appliances, tile floor, inviting colors. This 3-level home has 3 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, affordable propane and electric heat, and a large lower level space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
28 High Street
28 High Street, Claremont, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
We are currently pre-screening for a 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, 1st floor apartment, tentatively available mid-July. Pets ok upon approval & monthly fee. Heat/HW/Trash removal included. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Minimal off-street parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1058 Lake Avenue
1058 Lake Avenue, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2280 sqft
Sunapee property on the water for a long term rental! This 3-bedroom cottage has a detached garage, dock, great deck for sitting, and has a very convenient location. This property is rented fully furnished and is ready for a tenant on July 1st.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Deer Run
20 Deer Run, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
WEEKLY summer vacation rental on Eastman Lake available July 1st! $1,400 per week! This charming contemporary home features an open concept living space with high ceilings on the main level and a loft with two bedrooms on the upper level.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Pioneer Point
14 Pioneer Point, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2010 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! The property offers a great deck for lake watching, grilling, close to South Cove, and very convenient.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Fairway Drive
1 Fairway Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1417 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
831 Covered Bridge Lane
831 Covered Bridge Ln, Sullivan County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2494 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Pleasant Drive
18 Pleasant Dr, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1 TO SEPTEMBER 30 SEASONALLY. Cozy well appointed 2-bedroom condo located right on Eastman Lake. Easy access to South Cove Activity Center. Condo offered as a monthly or weekly rental. Seasonal summer rates apply.
Results within 1 mile of Sullivan County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1513 Little Sunapee Road
1513 Little Sunapee Road, Merrimack County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1665 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED COTTAGE: Beautiful views of Little Sunapee, private dock, outside sitting deck with fire pit, and lots of views from inside the house, also! 3-bedroom cottage with 2 full baths, updated laundry, wood-burning fireplace, and fast
Results within 5 miles of Sullivan County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12
299 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12 Available 08/10/20 2BR/2.5BA - $2200 plus utilities - Lebanon, NH 2BR/2.5BA Town home $2200 plus utilities Available August 10th Situated in the lovely Reed Ct. Town homes among 23 other units.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Lebanon
32 S. Main St.
32 South Main Street, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities Available July 1st Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
74 Atkinson Street
74 Atkinson Street, Bellows Falls, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in Bellows Falls. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, nice deck, washer and dryer. Lots of sunlight. Walking distance to village.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Mountainview Drive
50 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1706 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.3BR & 2 1.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Goat Hill
108 Goat Hill, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is in a very private, quite location. Owners are leaving all the home furnishings you see in the pictures, for tenants use. There is a sweeping front lawn for gardening or pets (negotiable.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
306 Rollins Road
306 Rollins Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2272 sqft
FURNISHED, SEASONAL RENTAL: Minutes to Mount Sunapee ski area and Lake Sunapee beach! Great views! Lots of space, a 2-car garage with automatic openers, classy kitchen, some cherry floors, 1st floor master bedroom suite, wood burning fireplace,
Results within 10 miles of Sullivan County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Altaria Lebanon Park
18 Merchant St, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
997 sqft
Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sullivan County area include Greenfield Community College, Keene State College, Rivier University, and University of Massachusetts-Lowell. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lowell, Manchester, Nashua, Keene, and Greenfield Town have apartments for rent.