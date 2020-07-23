66 Apartments for rent in Grafton County, NH

/
grafton county
903 US Route 3 A
903 US Route 3, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 The Barn at Holderness - Property Id: 321686 New construction for premium lakefront living with access to beautiful Squam Lake. Private 1 car garage and extra parking on site.
260 Lake St 1
260 Lake St, Bristol, NH
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 260 Lake St Bristol - Efficiency - Property Id: 320189 Small efficiency/studio style apartment on 1st floor. All utilities included except cable/internet/phone. Parking for 1 vehicle. Pets welcomed.
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12
299 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
299 Mount Support Rd Unit #12 Available 08/10/20 2BR/2.5BA - $2200 plus utilities - Lebanon, NH 2BR/2.5BA Town home $2200 plus utilities Available August 10th Situated in the lovely Reed Ct. Town homes among 23 other units.
West Lebanon
32 S. Main St.
32 South Main Street, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities Available July 1st Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH.
2 Buskey Circle
2 Buskey Circle, Grafton County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2 Buskey Circle Available 08/05/20 3 BR/1 BA house $2750 plus utilities - Hanover, NH Secluded 3 BR/1BA House $2750 plus utilities Available August 5th On a quiet road with long driveway, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.
80 Quincy Road
80 Quincy Road, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent. Rent includes water/sewer, snow plowing, electric. Tenants to pay for heat, internet/cable, snow shoveling and de icing walk ways to parking area. Available mid August to May 31, 2021.
Altaria Lebanon Park
18 Merchant St, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
997 sqft
Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community.
260 Lake Street
260 Lake Street, Bristol, NH
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Small efficiency apartment close to center of town. All utilities included (except cable, internet, phone). Parking for 1 car. Pre-screening potential residents now.
3348 US Route 3 Route
3348 Daniel Webster Highway, Grafton County, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2149 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED! Looking for the perfect spot with lots of room inside and out. This property also offers private waterfront with mountain views.
6 Mountain Village Road
6 Mountain Village Rd, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER 2020 Seasonal Rental Wonderful private home in the heart of Waterville Valley for summer rental ( dates negotiable).
50 Mountainview Drive
50 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1706 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.3BR & 2 1.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
3 High Country Way, #17 - 1
3 High Country Way, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
2020-2021 Winter Seasonal Rental $3,000 Rent, $3,000 Security Deposit and $500 Departure Cleaning Fee.
51 Tobey Road
51 Tobey Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1985 sqft
2020-2021 WINTER SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL November to May $1695/mo, $10,170 TOTAL RENT $1,695/mo rent. $1,695 Security Deposit plus departure cleaning fee $375. Tenant pays propane & electric. Cable TV/Internet and snow plowing included.
41 Welch View Drive
41 Welch View Drive, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
4500 sqft
WINTER SEASONAL FURNISHED MOUNTAIN RETREAT: $2650/month - 2019/20 Six-Month Winter Seasonal Rental $2650 Security Deposit, Initial Rent Deposit and Departure Cleaning Fee of $450 Required.
28 Packards Road
28 Packard's Road, Grafton County, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
905 sqft
Available Nov1 2020 -May 5 2021 Totally updated and renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. Single floor living. Granite Kitchen,Electric fireplace, onsite Pool, Jacuzzi, game room, sauna, laundry facilities and ski storage.
1201 Mayhew Turnpike
1201 Mayhew Turnpike, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Beautiful cottage sitting feet from the water's edge on Newfound Lake. 3 Bedroom, 1 bath at Bayview Condos. Screened porch with views of the lake. Large shared sandy beach only a few steps away.
43 Snowood Drive
43 Snowood Drive, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
WINTER SEASONAL PENDING LEASE 2020-21 FURNISHED 6 Month Winter Seasonal. $1,450/Mo, $1,450 Deposit. Attractive, private 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Waterville Estates nestled in the woods.
255 Pikes Point Road
255 Pikes Point Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,170
3200 sqft
Gorgeous summer rental on Newfound Lake. This Contemporary Cape Style lake house is situated on the south end of the lake and set on its own peninsula with over 400' of waterfront. Very private with gorgeous views. Sleeps 10.
76 Shore Drive
76 Shore Drive, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****This is truly a gem! Renovated 3 bedroom cottage a few feet from the beautiful waters of Newfound Lake. Cottage is located directly on Avery-Crouse Beach.
452 North Shore Road
452 North Shore Road, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Magnificent log cabin home 200 feet away from a private sandy beach on Newfound Lake! 3 bedroom, large deck, grassy area to play outside games and so much more in this cabin on Newfound Lake.
4 Birchwood Road
4 Birchwood, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1867 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo unit available on Newfound Lake. Spend time lounging near the pool, practice your tennis or spend the afternoon on the sandy beach. This rental has it all! A/C and wifi.
378 Route 113
378 Squam Lake Road, Grafton County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$3,426
1500 sqft
Weekly vacation rental.
1315 Mayhew Turnpike
1315 Mayhew Turnpike, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2100 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****3 bedroom condo on Newfound Lake! Tastefully decorated throughout this waterfront rental. Expansive lake views and deck to enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Amenities include cable, internet and a/c.
377 Scenic View Road
377 Scenic View Rd, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
2000 sqft
Weekly vacation home in the Evan's Cove Association. Includes shared beach area, boat slip and great views of the lake. Additional fees apply.
