924 S 31st St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

924 S 31st St

924 S 31st St · (402) 885-7800 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

924 S 31st St, Omaha, NE 68105
Leavenworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 924 S 31st St · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
volleyball court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
5 Bedroom House In the heart of Midtown! Close to Creighton and Blackstone - This 5 bedroom home has been completely redone, providing modern conveniences while maintaining its historic charm. Large bedrooms, and a spacious layout create the perfect environment for roommates. The luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a brand new tile back splash, opens up to a large dining and entertainment space. A wrap around porch lends itself to an outdoor entertainment space on cool summer nights. Leavenworth Park is just one block away, and includes a sand volleyball court, a baseball/softball field and seating on the spacious grounds. Midtown Crossing is only a 5 minute drive away, and the thriving Blackstone District is just 6 minutes away.

Call today to schedule a time to view this gorgeous home!

(RLNE5712441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 S 31st St have any available units?
924 S 31st St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 S 31st St have?
Some of 924 S 31st St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 S 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
924 S 31st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 S 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 S 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 924 S 31st St offer parking?
No, 924 S 31st St does not offer parking.
Does 924 S 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 S 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 S 31st St have a pool?
No, 924 S 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 924 S 31st St have accessible units?
No, 924 S 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 924 S 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 S 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
