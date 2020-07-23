4816 Chicago Street, Omaha, NE 68132 Underwood Avenue
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Cozy Basement Apartment - Property Id: 316919
Cozy One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Dundee. Walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Just a couple blocks north from Dodge St. This is the bottom unit in a building with 7 apartments. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316919 Property Id 316919
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4816 Chicago St #1 have any available units?
4816 Chicago St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Chicago St #1 have?
Some of 4816 Chicago St #1's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Chicago St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Chicago St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Chicago St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 Chicago St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4816 Chicago St #1 offer parking?
No, 4816 Chicago St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 4816 Chicago St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Chicago St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Chicago St #1 have a pool?
No, 4816 Chicago St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Chicago St #1 have accessible units?
No, 4816 Chicago St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Chicago St #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Chicago St #1 has units with dishwashers.