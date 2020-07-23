All apartments in Omaha
4816 Chicago St #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4816 Chicago St #1

4816 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

4816 Chicago Street, Omaha, NE 68132
Underwood Avenue

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Basement Apartment - Property Id: 316919

Cozy One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Dundee. Walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Just a couple blocks north from Dodge St. This is the bottom unit in a building with 7 apartments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316919
Property Id 316919

(RLNE5919201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

