Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

4327 Larimore Ave

4327 Larimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4327 Larimore Avenue, Omaha, NE 68111
Fontenelle View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House!! OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY JULY 10TH FROM 3PM - 4:30PM!! COME TAKE A LOOK!! - Spacious 4 bedroom house, Completely remodeled basement near downtown and universities (Creighton, UNMC and Metro)
2 bedrooms are located on the top of floor and the other 2 bedrooms are located in the basement. Washer and Dryer are included. Big fenced backyard for any Family / Friends gatherings. This house wont last long.

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are conducted by appointment, available M-F from 9:30am-4:30pm. If you would like to schedule an appointment with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you!

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Residents are responsible for all OPPD and MUD services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE5917355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Larimore Ave have any available units?
4327 Larimore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 Larimore Ave have?
Some of 4327 Larimore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Larimore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Larimore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Larimore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 Larimore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4327 Larimore Ave offer parking?
No, 4327 Larimore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4327 Larimore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Larimore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Larimore Ave have a pool?
No, 4327 Larimore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Larimore Ave have accessible units?
No, 4327 Larimore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Larimore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 Larimore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
