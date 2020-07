Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Millard! - Property Id: 311222



Come check out this perfect home in a coveted location. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Recently redesigned and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. New carpet in family room & fresh paint. Great schools, shopping & restaurants are nearby!

Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!

