Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:30 AM

3129 S. 18th St.

3129 South 18th Street · (402) 680-1010
Location

3129 South 18th Street, Omaha, NE 68108
Deer Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3129 S. 18th St. · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
DEERPARK-MOVE-IN SPECIALS AVAILABLE! - Charming 3BR home in the heart of South Omaha features updates throughout! Recently remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, updated bath features a ceramic tile tub surround, main living area features high ceilings and updated features! This home is super cute!

MOVE-IN SPECIALS:
1/2 Off 1st month

------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Tenant is responsible for all the utilities OPPD/MUD

IS SECTION 8 ACCEPTED?

I'm sorry Section 8 is Not Accepted

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 36 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 36 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE2263127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 S. 18th St. have any available units?
3129 S. 18th St. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 3129 S. 18th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3129 S. 18th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 S. 18th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 S. 18th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3129 S. 18th St. offer parking?
No, 3129 S. 18th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3129 S. 18th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 S. 18th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 S. 18th St. have a pool?
No, 3129 S. 18th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3129 S. 18th St. have accessible units?
No, 3129 S. 18th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 S. 18th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 S. 18th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 S. 18th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 S. 18th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
