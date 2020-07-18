All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 2709 Howard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
2709 Howard St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2709 Howard St.

2709 Howard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

2709 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68105
Park East

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2BR Updated Midtown Home - Available Now! - Enjoy the the open layout and abundance of natural lighting in this freshly renovated two bedroom home in the heart of Midtown. Gorgeous hardwood floors span the living room and bedrooms, with stylish vinyl planks in the kitchen and bath. Appliances include a fridge, gas range, and dishwasher. Live in proximity to Midtown Crossing, Downtown, and Blackstone District which host a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

Call/Text Sam at: (402)-310-3042 for a tour today!

*Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE5906298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Howard St. have any available units?
2709 Howard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Howard St. have?
Some of 2709 Howard St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Howard St. currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Howard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Howard St. pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Howard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 2709 Howard St. offer parking?
No, 2709 Howard St. does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Howard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Howard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Howard St. have a pool?
No, 2709 Howard St. does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Howard St. have accessible units?
No, 2709 Howard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Howard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Howard St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr
Omaha, NE 68154
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr
Omaha, NE 68127
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave
Omaha, NE 68134
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St
Omaha, NE 68102
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz
Omaha, NE 68127

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple Village
Columbus ParkOld Market
BlackstoneLeavenworth

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center