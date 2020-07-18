2709 Howard St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2BR Updated Midtown Home - Available Now! - Enjoy the the open layout and abundance of natural lighting in this freshly renovated two bedroom home in the heart of Midtown. Gorgeous hardwood floors span the living room and bedrooms, with stylish vinyl planks in the kitchen and bath. Appliances include a fridge, gas range, and dishwasher. Live in proximity to Midtown Crossing, Downtown, and Blackstone District which host a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities.



Call/Text Sam at: (402)-310-3042 for a tour today!



*Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE5906298)