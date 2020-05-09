All apartments in Omaha
20017 Pearl St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

20017 Pearl St

20017 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

20017 Pearl Street, Omaha, NE 68022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/10/20 Elkhorn Schools! - Property Id: 289793

Home provides a large great room with cathedral ceiling, exposed beams and fireplace. Some updates include new full bathroom in master bedroom, deck, roof and siding. Hardwood floors through kitchen, dining and living room. Backs to field providing plenty of privacy. This home will not last long. Set up a showing today!
Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289793
Property Id 289793

(RLNE5816596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20017 Pearl St have any available units?
20017 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 20017 Pearl St have?
Some of 20017 Pearl St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20017 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
20017 Pearl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20017 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20017 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 20017 Pearl St offer parking?
No, 20017 Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 20017 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20017 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20017 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 20017 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 20017 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 20017 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 20017 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20017 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
