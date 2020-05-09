Rent Calculator
123 N 39th St Apt 5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
123 N 39th St Apt 5
123 North 39th Street
No Longer Available
Location
123 North 39th Street, Omaha, NE 68131
Joslyn Castle
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
this is a carriage house apartment very nice it is like having a small house no neighbors you will love it down town,mid town crossing,black stone and dundee area
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4525259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 have any available units?
123 N 39th St Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
What amenities does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 have?
Some of 123 N 39th St Apt 5's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 N 39th St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
123 N 39th St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N 39th St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 123 N 39th St Apt 5 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Omaha
.
Does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 123 N 39th St Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N 39th St Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 123 N 39th St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 123 N 39th St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N 39th St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 N 39th St Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
