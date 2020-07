Amenities

This cute studio duplex has a brand new stylish vinyl plank floor throughout. Ready to move into now. Close to Old Market located in the heart of Little Italy neighborhood. Front porch, back patio area. The luxury vinyl plank floor is newer. On-street parking right out front. Water/sewer paid. Resident pays gas and electric. Deposit special, $550 deposit split into two payments. Lease is 1 year. Social distancing to see it in person and virtual walk through tours available.

