Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
510 Somerset Drive
510 Somerset Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
510 Somerset Drive, Zebulon, NC 27597
Amenities
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Located in nice family neighborhood. Near shopping and schools. Gas logs in family room, hardwoods in formal dining room. Large wooded lot .37 acre.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 Somerset Drive have any available units?
510 Somerset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zebulon, NC
.
Is 510 Somerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Somerset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Somerset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 510 Somerset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zebulon
.
Does 510 Somerset Drive offer parking?
No, 510 Somerset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 510 Somerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Somerset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Somerset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 510 Somerset Drive has a pool.
Does 510 Somerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Somerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Somerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Somerset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Somerset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Somerset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
