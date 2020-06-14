Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Zebulon, NC

Finding an apartment in Zebulon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5015 Gailardia Drive
5015 Gailardia Drive, Zebulon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2500 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1225 Fiddle Court
1225 Fiddler Court, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1313 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Zebulon

1 Unit Available
629 Bullhart Drive
629 Bullhart Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1156 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
221 Quincy Meadow Avenue
221 Quincy Meadow Ave, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1952 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off second full month's rent. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home.
Results within 5 miles of Zebulon

1 Unit Available
616 Gaslight Trail
616 Gaslight Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1014 sqft
Great ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on big wooded lot! Convenient location! Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Approval is based on the results of the online application.

1 Unit Available
208 Redberry Court
208 Redberry Court, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1175 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
265 Rustling Way
265 Rustling Way, Franklin County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1506 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
704 Kenyon Spring Drive
704 Kenyon Spring Dr, Franklin County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2406 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Zebulon
Verified

21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.

1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3316 sqft
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
106 Beechwood Court
106 Beechwood Court, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
625 Ashbrittle Drive
625 Ashbrittle Drive, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
138 Virginia Water Dr
138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2482 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite

1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
1125 Bermuda Run
1125 Bermuda Run, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Perfect 3 bedroom home in the desierable Amber Run commnuity. Open floor plan with large fenced in back yard.

1 Unit Available
609 Gray Head Lane
609 Gray Head Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2456 sqft
Available 5/4/20. Dogs ok w/size limit and pet fee, no cats. Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home with formal living/office and separate dining. Large family room that centers around gas FP. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and center island.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Zebulon, NC

Finding an apartment in Zebulon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

